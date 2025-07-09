Five Star SF Jaxon Richardson List Miami In Top Ten Schools
Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes are working relentlessly to get some of the top recruits in the country. Now they have a top 20 target listing them in their top 10 schools.
Five-star Small Forward Jaxson Richardson has listed the following programs in this top ten schools: Alabama, Michigan, Louisville, USC, Creighton, Miami, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Villanova, and Seton Hall.
The 6-foot6 forward playing out of Columbus High School (Fla.) plays for the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit, and is currently ranked No. 19 overall in the 2026 class. He is the son of NBA Legend Jason Richardson and brother of the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Jase Richardson.
Shockingly, he does not have Michigan State on his final few list, with his father and brother making names for themselves and having a family legacy to play for. Richardson is of a different mindset to carve a path of his own. As of now, Alabama is ahead with its recruiting process, but don't count on a number of these teams.
Read More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Lucas and the Hurricanes have been one of the many programs that have wanted to keep some of the top talent in state, and Richardson is one of those key talents in the 2026 class.
As of now, the Canes don't have a single commitment of the 2026 class but are projected to land five-star forward Caleb Gaskins.
The Canes are also on the hunt for other top talent in the state, as well as a few players from Texas. The recruiting process doesn't stop for the Canes as they prepare for another hard season to land the best of the best in Coral Gables.