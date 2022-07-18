Former Cane Charlie Moore Goes Off in NBA Summer League Finale

Former Miami Hurricanes point guard Charlie Moore , and the Detroit Pistons finished their NBA Summer League schedule in Las Vegas, NV on July 16 with a 102- 86 victory over the Orlando Magic.

While a win is always the goal, the informal tournament’s main purpose is to give new draftees, unsigned free agents, and other NBA hopefuls a chance to shine under the bright lights. That’s exactly what Moore did with the opportunity that he earned in Las Vegas.

That game marked the Chicago native’s third professional start, having taken over the starting role after injuries to Pistons point guards Jaden Ivey and Saben Lee went down with injuries. Moore didn’t miss a beat, dropping 13 points and a team high five assists, in his starting debut against the Indiana Pacers on July 12.

The former Cane followed that performance up with a sturdy display of floor management and tallied seven assists and two steals against the Cleveland Cavaliers from his second start. Moore saved the best for last, though, dominating nearly every facet of the game in Saturday’s win over the Magic.

The shifty guard led all scorers with 21, notched a game high eight assists, grabbed two steals, and shot 60% or better from both the field and beyond the arc. Although his 5’11” frame made him the shortest player on the court, he was able to pull down five rebounds as well.

It was an all-encompassing performance from Moore who looked like a seasoned veteran far beyond his years. The college journeyman, who played six seasons at four schools, has an astonishing ability to adjust quickly to new situations, something he displayed during this summer league stint.

In what is essentially the last try out before preseason training begins, Charlie Moore showed that he has exactly what it takes to be a point guard in the league. His 6.8 assists per game led Detroit and he demonstrated strong range, knocking down 46.7% of his three-point attempts.

His shooting touch is something that the Pistons desperately need, having placed second to last in the NBA in three-point percentage last season. Detroit also finished in the bottom ten for assists and turnovers in 2021-2022, making Moore’s assist to turnover ratio of +2.72 even more enticing.

The Pistons are guard-heavy right now and Moore’s contract with Detroit is technically finished, but he’ll almost certainly command an invite to training camp and should be at least a starter for their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.

There’s some speculation though that the Pistons could move some known backcourt entities in exchange for frontcourt support before the season. Having shown veteran intangibles and a firm grasp on Detroit’s system, Moore could be the next Miami Hurricane on an NBA roster.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.