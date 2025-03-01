Former Hurricane Jordan Miller Inks Long Term Contract With the Los Angeles Clippers
A former Miami Hurricane great has found his way to an NBA roster thanks to his incredible work ethic.
ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that The Los Angeles Clippers and two-way guard Jordan Miller have agreed to a four-year, $8.3 million contract The 2023 second-rounder has starred for the Clippers' G League team and now earns a standard deal, including over $1M for last 6 weeks of season.
He has averaged 4.7 points in 30 games this season and has shown shines of development for the pro level in his time in the G-League.
Before the catastrophic collapse and the waste that is the current Miami Hurricanes basketball program, Miller was a critical part of the Hurricane's elite eight and final-four fun.
He is not the only Hurricanes that has also found his way back to a roster. Lonnie Walker IV was signed by the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this year as well to bring him back into the league.
The Hurricanes have produced several talents in the NBA and future Canes look to make a special impact as well. Now with a new reported head coach coming to Coral Gables in Jai Lucas. With his history as a monster recruiter, the Canes might have more players entering the league sooner rather than later.
More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.