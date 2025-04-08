All Hurricanes

Former Miami Guard Nijel Pack Lands in SEC Country Committing to Oklahoma

Former Kansas State and Miami Hurricanes point guard Nijel Pack will use his medical redshirt for another year and transfer to Oklahoma for his final year.

Justice Sandle

Dec 7, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles the basketball as Clemson Tigers guard Jaeden Zackery (11) defends during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles the basketball as Clemson Tigers guard Jaeden Zackery (11) defends during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nijel Pack has found a new home to play his final season of college basketball. After missing 75 percent of the previous two seasons, Pack will now take his talents to the SEC, committing to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The 6-0 senior averaged 13.9 points and 4.3 assists per game for his nine games played, with his last coming against No. 1 Tennessee in the Jimmy V. Classic. He was seen in a walking boot for the rest of the season but was always on the sideline supporting and cheering on the struggling Canes.

The only downside of his Hurricanes career is how short it was after the Final Four run. He has all the talent in the world and is a world-class shooter from beyond the arc. He will continue to work his way back to try and have a successful season with the Sooners after missing so much time this past two seasons.

Now, with one of the biggest question marks around this roster gone, the future is wide open for new head coach Jai Lucas and the Hurricanes.

Pack will go down as one of the best Hurricanes' guards in the program's history, and his contributions will never be forgotten. He will enter a new path with a new team for the first time since transferring from Kansas State at the beginning of his career.

Read More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball