Former Miami Guard Nijel Pack Lands in SEC Country Committing to Oklahoma
Nijel Pack has found a new home to play his final season of college basketball. After missing 75 percent of the previous two seasons, Pack will now take his talents to the SEC, committing to the Oklahoma Sooners.
The 6-0 senior averaged 13.9 points and 4.3 assists per game for his nine games played, with his last coming against No. 1 Tennessee in the Jimmy V. Classic. He was seen in a walking boot for the rest of the season but was always on the sideline supporting and cheering on the struggling Canes.
The only downside of his Hurricanes career is how short it was after the Final Four run. He has all the talent in the world and is a world-class shooter from beyond the arc. He will continue to work his way back to try and have a successful season with the Sooners after missing so much time this past two seasons.
Now, with one of the biggest question marks around this roster gone, the future is wide open for new head coach Jai Lucas and the Hurricanes.
Pack will go down as one of the best Hurricanes' guards in the program's history, and his contributions will never be forgotten. He will enter a new path with a new team for the first time since transferring from Kansas State at the beginning of his career.