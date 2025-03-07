Former Miami Head Coach Jim Larranaga Has Ventured into a New Career
If you were wondering what former Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga is up to in retirement, he has announced a new show he will have weekly to talk about college hoops, the NBA, and his obsession with Oreos.
Larranaga has been radio silent since he announced his shocking retirement on Dec. 26 and this is his first time speaking to the public since then.
At the time of his retirement, the Hurricanes continued to be one of the worst teams in the country and now have a new head coach in former Duke Associate head coach Jai Lucas.
He is still catching up to the norms that are modern radio and podcasting but he is enjoying his time after retirement.
"I sure am enjoying this opportunity and I thank Hochman and Crowder for making this available to me because I was very curious," Larranaga said in his first episode. "That's why I asked you why do we have video when we're on the radio and you explained that to me so that's pretty funny."
Larranaga's mind is one of the greatest gifts to the world and having people pick away at it weekly will be a great addition to the normal rotations of sports talking shows during the morning.
