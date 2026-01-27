Former Miami Hurricane Makes Program History Ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend

During the dark ages of the Miami Hurricanes basketball program, legendary head coach Jim Larranaga still had an eye for talent.

While things did not end how he wanted them to, he still finished his career by putting talent in the NBA, his most recent being a late-first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

After a one-and-done season with the Canes, Kyshawn George has been a star for the Washington Wizards, has earned his first appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend, and has been named to the Rising Stars team.

He is the first player in Hurricanes history to be named to the game. A trend that new head coach Jai Lucas looks to change.

He is the first player in Hurricanes history to be named to the game.

He has been a consistent role player for a team that just traded for superstar point guard Trae Young.

While the Wizards are one of the worst teams in the NBA (10-34 and on an eight-game losing streak), George has played well in his role. He averages 15/6/5, recording two double-doubles and a season-high 34 against the Dallas Mavericks to start the season.

He plays the same way he did with the Hurricanes as he does with the Wizards. He was a point-forward who could make the right reads, rebound at an elite level, and knock down a few three-pointers if needed. He is shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc this season and looks to be a catalyst for change for the sleeping organizational giant.

When is the NBA All-Star Game/weekend?

The NBA All-Star Game/weekend will take place from Feb. 13-15, 2026, in Los Angeles, Cali.

Where is the NBA All-Star Game/weekend located?

The NBA All-Star Game/weekend will be held in the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers. Los Angeles hasn’t hosted the All-Star Game since 2018 and has hosted the game five other times (seven total): 2011, 2004, 1983, 1972, and 1963.

A new format for the NBA All-Star Game/weekend

For years, the NBA All-Star Game has felt more like a free practice at the local recreation center than a competitive game.

Failing to capture the attention of NBA fans with tweaks to the format, such as going from the Eastern Conference versus the Western Conference to LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picking their teams, the NBA has settled on the United States playing the World as its new format.

According to the NBA, the game will feature a round-robin with four 12-minute games. There will be three teams, with a minimum of eight players.

How to watch/stream the NBA All-Star Game

NBC/Peacock will broadcast the NBA All-Star Game in the United States and will show it in over 200 countries/territories.

