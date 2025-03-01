All Hurricanes

Former Miami Signee Ben Ahmed Commits to Oklahoma State

The first of the two Miami Hurricanes commits have found a new location to play as Ben Ahmed commits to Oklahoma State.

Justice Sandle

Dec 7, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga talks to his players during a timeline against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The first step has taking place for 2025 class of the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team.

On3's Joe Tipton reports that four-star top 75 overall recruit Ben Ahmed has committed to Oklahoma State.

Ahmed first was a signee of the Hurricanes before the news of Jim Larranaga stepping down. He was prepared to enter into a starting role next season and grow with a young team for the future of the Canes. Now that to program is set to revamp everything, the four-star center finds a new home as a Cowboy.

Reports point to Jai Lucas being the next Hurricane head coach. He will have a major rebuilding job with the roster. Guards redshirt junior A.J. Staton-McCray, sophomore Paul Djobet, and freshmen Jalil Bethea, Austin Swartz, and Divine Ugochukwu are the only scholarship players on the 2024-25 roster left with eligibility.

As of now, the Hurricanes have no recruits coming in out of high school. They can choose to go the Rick Pitino of getting straight portal players but it also depends on the next coaching staff. The Hurricanes will likely spend more money in NIL for another retooled roster, but with a possible recruiting monster like Lucas, it could be better for Miami next season.

