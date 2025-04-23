Four-star Guard Acaden Lewis Adds Miami To His Visit List
The roster still needs to be filled, and now the Miami Hurricanes are pushing for another guard who has recently decommitted from his former school. Top-30 point guard Acaden Lewis will now take an official visit to Miami before committing to a new school.
He was first committed to the Kentucky Wildcats before decommitting, looking for a new location. The Hurricanes are also still pushing for another recruit, and now one of the best guards in the country is available. The Canes are also competing with Georgia, Villanova, and St. John for Lewis.
So far, Jai Lucas has already started to catch attention for being one of the best new coaches in the country as well as recruiting.
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup;
PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Tomotej Malovec
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Ernest Udeh Jr.
BENCH:
Dante Allen
Shelton Henderson
The addition of Lewis would help boost the future of the program, as well as provide some instant backup help at the guard position. The battle will be tough for Lucas, but he has proven to be a master recruiter so far in his early tenure as the Hurricanes' head coach.
Lewis will visit Coral Gables on Friday per reports as Lucas prepares to finish the roster he has constructed.