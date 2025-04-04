All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker

An up-to-date revolving tracker of every move the Miami Hurricanes Basketball team has made throughout the 2025 offseason.

Justice Sandle

Mar 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
New head coach Jai Luacs and the Miami Hurricanes basketball team continue to turn heads as they battle for some of the top players in the country who have entered the transfer portal. Lucas was tasked with bringing in a brand new roster this offseason, and he has already started to make waves with some of the players he has gotten.

This also means that many other players have had to enter the portal from the Miami side as well. There is still more to do as the team grows, but so far, Lucas and Canes have put in a ton of work to start the rebuilding process.

Transfer In:

Malik Reneau - Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) drives Thursday, March 13, 2025, against Oregon Ducks forward Supreme Cook (7) during the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tre Donaldson - Michigan

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) drives against Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Entered The Portal:

Jan 29, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Austin Swartz (23) reacts after scoring against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Austin Swartz

Kiree Huie
Jalil Bethea
Paul Djobet
Jalen Blackmon
Nijel Pack
Divine Ugochukwu

AJ Staton-McCray

The portal is still open, and soon, the National championship will take place. Some of those players might want to opt out and enter the portal as well. An easy target for Lucas as he continues to hunt for the best talent in the country. Lucas continues to work and search for players in high school that have reopened their commitment, looking for a new home.

This list will be regularly updated as more players are expected to commit within the coming days.

