Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
New head coach Jai Luacs and the Miami Hurricanes basketball team continue to turn heads as they battle for some of the top players in the country who have entered the transfer portal. Lucas was tasked with bringing in a brand new roster this offseason, and he has already started to make waves with some of the players he has gotten.
This also means that many other players have had to enter the portal from the Miami side as well. There is still more to do as the team grows, but so far, Lucas and Canes have put in a ton of work to start the rebuilding process.
Transfer In:
Malik Reneau - Indiana
Tre Donaldson - Michigan
Entered The Portal:
Austin Swartz
Kiree Huie
Jalil Bethea
Paul Djobet
Jalen Blackmon
Nijel Pack
Divine Ugochukwu
AJ Staton-McCray
The portal is still open, and soon, the National championship will take place. Some of those players might want to opt out and enter the portal as well. An easy target for Lucas as he continues to hunt for the best talent in the country. Lucas continues to work and search for players in high school that have reopened their commitment, looking for a new home.