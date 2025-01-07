FSU's Leonard Hamilton Reflects on Jim Larranaga Ahead of Road Game Against Miami
The Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) continue to struggle and now a former head coach returns and looks to continue his win streak over the Canes.
Florida State men's basketball head coach (10-4, 1-2) Leonard Hamilton has his Seminoles off to a great start this season as they look to get to .500 in conference play.
Hamilton coached the Hurricanes for 10 seasons (1990-00). In five of those years, Miami competed in postseason tournaments with a few appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
Hamilton led the Hurricanes to the Sweet 16 in his last tenure in the 1999-00 season. He is 144-147 (73-87) in his career before taking the FSU job the following season. The Seminoles have a 29-14 all-time against the Hurricanes and are 9-1 in their last ten games against the Canes, winning the last three.
How to Watch: Florida State at Miami Men's Basketball
Now without Jim Larranaga, Hamilton prepares to take on a depleted Hurricanes team that is also still reeling from another heart breaking loss.
Hamilton knows that this is a different team without Jim Larranaga but he was also not surprised by the shocking retirement just a few weeks ago.
"I was not surprised. I think that he showed a lot of courage in being true to himself," Hamilton said."Unfortunately, a lot of coaches feel that way, but we all have to make an adjustment. He did what he thought was best for the program, to his credit, for him personally. I have to give him props."
That won't change his approach to the game. He is coming to get the fourth straight victory over the program as they strive for more with post-season activities on FSU's mind.