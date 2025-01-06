How to Watch: Florida State at Miami Men's Basketball
The Miami Hurricanes are still in search of their first win in conference play but now run into a rivalry that will not take the Hurricanes lightly no matter how weak they seem in their current form.
The Florida State Seminoles now look to improve to 11-4 on the season and pick up its fourth straight victory against the Hurricanes in Coral Gables.
Miami's key is to have its transfer players play at a level they have not seen before. Freshman standout Jalil Bethea has moved to the starting lineup and has begun to show flashes of the superstar talent that he has.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami (4-10, 0-3 ACC) vs. Florida State (10-4, 1-2 ACC) Wednesday. Jan. 8 at 7:00 ET.
WHERE: Watsco Center
TV: ESPN+/ACC Network
Series Florida State 29, Miami 14: The Hurricanes are on a three-game losing streak against the Seminoles with the last contest, FSU defeated the Canes 83-75 and are 9-1 in their last ten contest against Miami.
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes dropped its tenth game of the season against Virginia Tech on the road as they failed to close out another game against the Hokies losing 86-85 in the final seconds of the game.
Last Time, Out FSU: The Seminoles are coming off a dominant victory against Syracuse and improved to 10-4 on the season. They had four players in double figures and controlled the game with ease.