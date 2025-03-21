Georgia State Transfer Zarique Nutter Receiving Interest From Miami
13 players was the goal for Miami head coach Jai Lucas and he has found another player that could fit into his vision of Miami Hurricanes basketball.
Georgia State transfer Zarique Nutter entered the transfer portal after an impressive season for the Panthers. The 6-7 senior from Newark, New Jersey averaged 14.2 PPG this season highlighted by a 17-point performance against Kentucky in Lexington.
Lucas has been selective about players to reach out when they enter the portal. He is not trying to overload the team with just portal players. He is also picking away at high school recruits as well. He is similar to football head coach Mario Cristobal who seems to have perfected the NIL mold for the football program.
MIami Basketball Eyes Top 50 Recruit Dante Allen
Jai Lucas turns his eyes again for another 2025 recruit as Montverde Academy four-star combo guard Dante Allen announces the reopening of his recruiting.
Allen was committed to Villanova but a common theme over the past few weeks has been head coaches being let go. The Wildcats announced earlier this month that they would not retain head coach Kyle Neptune after three consecutive seasons of missing the NCAA Tournament.
The four-star guard committed to the Wildcats in October 2024 choosing them over Georgia and Tennessee. He planned to follow his father, Malik, a standout player for the Wildcats from 1996 through 2000.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.