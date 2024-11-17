All Hurricanes

Haley Cavinder Explodes For 31 In Victory Against Florida; First Alert: November 17, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Haley Cavinder scored 31 points in what was a sensational performance, and the University of Miami women’s basketball (3-0) team shot 58.2 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from behind the arc to earn an impressive 83-73 road victory over Florida (3-1). 

The Hurricanes had their way early with the Gators but it turned into a dog fight towards the middle of the their quarter. Florida had cut went on a 16-0 run to cut the lead to three but they never took advantage to get infront of Canes.

Jasmyne Roberts chipped in 14 points on a near-perfect 5-6 shooting from the field, and the senior also pulled down three rebounds and tallied two steals.  

Hanna Cavinder had a tremendous outing for the Canes, scoring 12 points, in addition to grabbing six boards, dishing out five assists, and tallying two steals. She finished the contest with a game-high plus/minus of +22 in 36 minutes of action. 

For the second consecutive game, Darrione Rogers came off the bench and provided an enormous offensive spark for the Canes. Rogers had eight points, and she buried 2-4 shots from behind the arc. 

Miami will return to the court on Tuesday, November 19, when they will host FIU at 7 p.m.

Hurricanes Schedule:

Men's Basketball: Miami vs Coppin State

How To Watch: Miami Men's Basketball Against Coppin State

Hurricanes Results:

Women's Basketball: Miami 83, Florida 73

