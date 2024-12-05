How to Watch: Clemson at Miami
The Miami Hurricanes are on a five-game losing streak and its schedule gets no easier as they take on the Clemson Tigers who are coming off a victory against No. 4 Kentucky in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
While the ACC got obliterated in the field of a loaded SEC field, the Tigers played well against one of the best teams in the country. On the other hand, the Hurricanes battled an Arkansas team and led for 36 minutes before the team collapsed and failed to secure the victory.
The Hurricanes played its best game of the season to that point. Defensively and offensively everything was clicking before a few mental lapses caused the Hurricanes to lose the lead and eventually the game.
For both teams, this will be the start of conference play and each is looking to get off to a fast start. The Hurricanes will want to not extend this streak to six while the Tigers want to keep momentum as they sit as one of the best in the ACC.
HOW TO WATCH:
WHO: Clemson (8-1) at Miami (3-5)
When: Saturday Dec. 7, at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Watsco Center
TV: ESPN2
Series: The Tigers hold the series lead 18-17 against the Hurricanes. They last faced off against each other last season when Chase Hunter scored 20 points and sparked a late rally to help Clemson beat Miami 77-60.
Last Time Out Miami: The Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball team continues to find ways to lose as they drop its fifth game in a row. They lost the lead late to the Arkansas Razorbacks and lost another home game.
Last Time Out Clemson: The Tigers faced No. 4 Kentucky at home in the ACC/SEC Challenge and defeated the Wildcats 70-66 as one of the only two teams to defeat an SEC Team in this year's challenge.
