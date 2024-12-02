The Haley Cavinder Conversation as she Continues to be Dynamic
While the men's basketball program is starting to collapse, the Miami Hurricanes women's program is off to a fantastic 7-0 start in the Tricia Cullup Era and Haley Cavinder has been front and center for many of these games.
In the 83-74 overtime victory over Quinnipiac (6-1) in the Championship Game of the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament, Cavinder dropped her second 30 point game this season and was one assist and three rounds away from a triple double. In her return to Coral Gables, she has been special.
She is averaging 18 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists to start the season. The only thing that is concerning now is her below-average three-point percentage (21.1). That will increase as she was a 40-percent shooter from behind the arch the last time she played a season of basketball. Once she gets that up, she will then start to have a place as one of the best guards in the ACC and the entire country.
This is all coming off a year of not playing basketball after transferring to TCU. She never played for the program so she is still a bit rusty with most of her timing on the floor. However, if this is the baseline for what she has to offer, then the sky is the limit for the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team which was an Elite Eight team the last time she was on the roster.
Next for the Lady Hurricanes is the ACC/SEC challenge against a great Vanderbilt team (8-1). The Hurricanes are starting to build some momentum as they are inching closer and closer to being a ranked team.