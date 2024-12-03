Miami Guard Nijel Pack is Questionable for Game Against Arkansas
The preseason first team All-ACC guard Nijel Pack is questionable to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the ACC/SEC Challenge according to Miami head coach Jim Larranaga.
Pack was out against Charleston and is expected to be day-to-day for the next few weeks thanks to a lower-body injury.
"Last week we practiced on Wednesday Nigel practiced the whole time we practiced on Friday he practiced the whole time and then on Saturday the injury bothered them so we'll find out today probably around 4:00 or 4:30 uh we start practice at 3:30 he'll warm up and start to go and if it bothers him he'll sit out and if he's good to go he'll prepare for the game tomorrow," Larranaga said.
If this is the case, it will be a critical downgrade to what the team needs as it searches for answers on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Pack was the driving force of the offense for the Hurricanes leading in scoring (15.2), assists per game (4.7), and total plus-minus (+59) this season. Pack is shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from 3-point range.