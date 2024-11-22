How To Watch: Miami Basketball Against Oklahoma State at the 2024 Charleston Classic
The two losers from the first games at the 2024 Charleston Classic will now face off against each other and prepare to get a bounce back win against each other.
The Hurricanes are coming off a deflating loss after struggling to find an offensive rhythm in thier 80-69 loss to Drake in the opening conctest of the tournament.
The Hurricanes came into the tournament as a top 10 scoring offense in division one but were left 20 points short because of the pace that Drake set and controlled.
Oklahoma State is already ready to get its first win within the field that is being played. They took its first loss of the season after losing to Florida Atlantic 86-78. Their offense was able to match the Owls, but the defensive side of the ball struggled against the fast-paced FAU team.
The Hurricanes are an extremely fast-paced team that likes to run up and down the floor so this is an advantage that favors the Canes.
How To Watch:
Miami (3-1) vs. Oklahoma State (3-1)
When: 2:00 p.m. ET
Where: TD Arena
TV: ESPN2