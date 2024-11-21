Miami Basketball Gives Drake its First ACC Win in Seven Years
The Miami Hurricane men's basketball team struggled to get their offense going as they gifted the Drake Bulldogs its first win over an ACC team in seven years.
The Hurricanes struggled to score or have any type of offensive game plan. The Bulldogs were the more physical team and dominated on the glass.
The story of the game was the paint points for the Canes and the Bulldogs as they outscored them 36-18 while also grabbing 14 offensive rebounds.
For the Hurricanes, this is a great learning experience because Drake is a great team that will likely be a tournament team in March. Now the real season begins for the Hurricanes as they have something to work on in their physicality and size.
Nijel pack lead the team in scoring with 17 but had a terrible day shooting. He finished the game 4-13 from the field. This was a defensive breakdown on all shapes and forms for the Hurricanes as they look to bounce back against the loser in the next contest of the 2024 Charlston Classic.
Second Half
Miami has four minutes to shock themselves. They don't have the playmakers or shot creators to do what needs to be done. They are struggling to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball. Drake 63, Miami 53
Unless Miami finds a way to get into the paint and score or have someone take over the game, this game is all but lost with a little over eight minutes left in the half. The Bulldogs are dominating every inch of this game and have been the more physical team. The body language has been bad from the Canes as they feel the game slipping away. Drake 53, Miami 42
Johnson has been the best player on the floor for the Canes this half. He has all seven points in the second half and has cut the lead back to four If the Canes can find a way to make sure that they push the pace and get defensive stops, they can get back into this game. Drake 44, Miami 40
Brandon Johnson has been great for the Hurricanes to start this second half. He has been a force on the offensive glass and has been finding points in the paint that the team desperately needs. Jalen Blackmon needs to find his hands right now because he has not had a good game. Drake 42, Miami 35
Halftime: Drake 36, Miami 27
First Half
The Hurricanes are starting to find their rhythm. They are marching back have cut the lead to five and have started to assert themselves into this game. They have been grabbing rebounds and have pushed the pace. They are still struggling to make shots but they are getting to the free-throw line. Drake 30, Miami 25
The Hurricanes have to find a way to get bigger. They are getting dominated on the glass and can't seem to grab a rebound themselves. They are lucky that it is only a 10-point game but the Bulldogs are controlling every possible moment of this half. Drake 28, Miami 18
Miami is starting to fight back on both sides of the ball. Drake is skipping their way into the paint as the Hurricanes lack a shot blocker or a strong defensive presence in the paint. Drake 23, Miami 15
The Hurricanes are struggling to get to the basket and struggling with the pace of the Bulldogs. They also can not grab a rebound to save their life. The size of the Hurricanes is becoming worrisome. Drake 17, Miami 8
The first media time of the tournament and the Hurricanes are off to a rough start. 1-4 from the charity stripe and starting 1-4 from the field while Drake is 4-7 to start the game. Once Jalil Bethea and Divine Ugochukwu get subbed in for Miami, it should start to click for the team. Drake 9, Miami 4
Pregame:
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team hit the road for the first time in 2024-25 to participate in the 2024 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Miami will take on Drake in the first game of the tournament on Thurs., Nov. 24. Tipoff is set for noon and the game will air on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.
Other teams in the tournament include Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, and VCU.
The Hurricanes are entering this tournament on a three-game winning streak after starting off the season with some of its best offensive performances in recent memory.
A number of teams in this tournament would be great wins to stake up in terms of quad 1-3 victories. After the tournament, the Hurricanes will be gearing up for the ACC\SEC Challenge against No. 18 Arkansas.
HOW TO WATCH:
Miami (3-0) vs. Drake (3-0) noon ET| Thursday, Nov. 21 | TD Arena
Streaming: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Home Radio: UM Sports Network – 560 WQAM, Audacy App