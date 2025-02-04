How To Watch: Miami Men's Basketball at Louisville
The Miami Hurricanes have won a game and now they look to get another.
Miami will be on the road for their next matchup as they head to Louisville, KY to take on the Cardinals. The Cardinals suffered their first loss in over a month after getting their 10-game win streak snapped by Georgia Tech 77-70 and dropping them out of the Associated Press Poll top-25.
It is the exact opposite for Hurricanes. They just snapped their 10-game losing streak after defeating Notre Dame at home 80-61 to give the team hope.
The Hurricanes hope to continue their season and pick up a few more wins to have peace of mind during this nightmare season. The Cardinals plan to change their winning ways as they make their way back as powerhouses in the ACC after a few years of being in the back.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team (5-17, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 9-2 ACC)
WHERE: KFC Yum! Center
TV: ESPN2
Series Cardinals 14, Miami 8: The Hurricanes and the Cardinals have a long standing history with each other. In theor past 10 games they have split them an even 5-5 with Louisville picking up the latest victory over the Canes.
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes picked up their first conference win of the season and the first Power Five win in nearly a full calendar year as they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in one of its best defensive performances of the year.
Last Time, Out Louisville: The Cardinals walked Atlanta riding a 10-game winning streak, but were dealt a 77-70 loss by Georgia Tech. It snapped their longest winning streak in five years
