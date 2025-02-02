All Hurricanes

After One Win Miami's Matthew Cleveland Looks To Lead This Team To Another

Miami's Matthew Cleveland continues to be the best player and leader of a struggling team but one win won't satisfy a team that has finally had the taste of success.

Justice Sandle

Feb 1, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team (5-17, 1-10 ACC) has now won their first Power Five victory in nearly a full Calender year and that is thanks to their growing star and leader Matthew Cleveland.

Cleveland has been the only spotlight on a nightmare season for the Canes, but how with a victory under his belt, the taste for more continues to rise. They will take on No. 21 Louisville on the road.

His high level of play will be needed again but UM coach Bill Courtney also highlighted the leadership aspect that Cleveland has had to step into this season.

"He's playing the best basketball of his career," Courtney said. "He's doing exactly what we ask him and most importantly he's showing great leadership he's helping the young guys. He's really starting to grow into that role."

Courtney continued.

"It's hard because he's only been in a year and a half," Courtney said. "To immediately be the person that's kind of guiding people and telling them what to do so he had to grow into that role and you know when coach retired, I kind of sat down with him and challenged him to that. He's a quiet person by nature but he's very intelligent and so you know I challenge Matt to be a leader to help these young guys and help all these new guys."

Jan 29, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) reacts after scoring against the Virgi
Jan 29, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) reacts after scoring against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cleveland is averaging a career-high in everything this year. He averages 16 points, shooting above 50 percent from the field, and nearing 40 percent from three. He is doing this with the pressure that has been put on him after legendary head coach Jim Larranaga retired and without their star guard Nigel Pack.

However, diamonds are made from pressure and Cleveland is starting to form into one.

Cleveland is now the guy and will finish the season as a bright spot during a dark time for the Hurricanes basketball program. The Cardinals are next and he looks to shock the work and lead the Canes to another victory.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the Site Lead for Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

