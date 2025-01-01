Bill Courtney Prepares Miami Men's Basketball Team in a Post Larranaga Era
First Game up for the Miami Hurricane men's basketball team in this post-Larranaga era and they start full ACC play against Boston College.
Interim head coach Bill Courtney looks to start making some changes with the lineups but nothing too drastic because he still has coach Jim Larranaga in his ear on some things.
"I don't think that right now there's gonna be any stressing from the lineup change. You know, we don't have many guys we, you know, a couple of guys out with injuries and so you don't have many choices, Courtney said. "You got to put your own and print one. I'd be stupid to give away any major attention changes we're gonna make, but again, you'll notice some things that we will try to do."
The Hurricanes have a tall task ahead with the Eagles. However, the practice has gone well and has been more competitive and being played with more energy.
"I mean, we're just gonna practice like crazy. you know, and our guys or working your tails off. We've all watched all the BC films and kind of implemented the game-playing over the next few days. We'll be ready. Hopefully, we play well, but we certainly are ready and play that game and then we stay on the road, with an opportunity against [Virginia] Tech on Saturday, and we'll be ready to play again," Courtney said.