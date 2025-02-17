All Hurricanes

How to Watch: Miami at Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team looks to snap their long road game losing streak as they travel to take on in-state rivals Florida State who have won back-to-back games.

Justice Sandle

Feb 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes center Lynn Kidd (1) handles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are still on the road after losing to the Pitt Panthers. They head back to their home state to take on Florida State as they try to avoid the series sweep.

The last time the two teams played, the Hurricanes got beat at home after making a comeback against the Seminoles in the second half.

Miami was on a 6-0 run and had the chance to cut the lead to four in the second half in the last outing. The Canes clawed their way to another turnover and Paul Djobet ended up with the ball and decided it was time for a little hero ball and it cost the team the game.

He went up for an impossible shot instead of throwing an easy lob to a trailing Lynn Kidd. Instead, a potential four-point deficit quickly ballooned to a 17-point hole that UM could not climb out of.

Now the Hurricanes know how to win at least a few games while FSU is on a two-game winning streak defeating Wake Forest and Notre Dame in their last two outings. Now the Canes are preparing to get their first victory on the road this season.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Miami Hurricanes (6-19, 2-1 ACC) at Florida State (14-9, 6-8 ACC) at 9: 00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

TV: ACC Network

Series: Florida State 30, Miami 14: The Hurricanes are on a four-game losing streak against the Seminoles and are now 10-1 in their last ten contest against Miami.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes (6-19, 2-12 ACC) continue to be winless on the road as they drop another game to the Pittsburgh Panthers (15-10, 6-8 ACC) 74-65.

Last Time Out, Seminoles: FSU is on a two-game winning streak and lastly defeating Notre Dame and has started to build momentum as they are primed for an ACC Tournament spot.

