How To Watch: Miami vs. No. 1 Tennessee at the Jimmy V. Classic
For the Miami Hurricane men's basketball team, a seven-game losing streak is in front of them as they will take on one of the best teams in the country, No. 1 Tennessee in the Jimmy V. Classic.
In this most recent streak of games, the Hurricanes can't seem to find ways to close out games and struggle with offense toward the end of the games. Nijel Pack had an off game against Clemson where he shot 0-7 from the field and did not contribute elsewhere either.
The only positive of the game was the defensive effort and the rise of Jalili Bethea who is starting to find his position on this team. The key for him is to allow Jim Larranaga to trust him and once he does, he can be fully utilized for his talents and big-time natural scoring ability.
This also goes for most of the other younger who are getting a chance. Austin Swartz has been getting key starting rotational minutes during these last two games against quad-one opponents Now the key is stopping a prolific Volunteers team that looks to with the JVC with ease.
. HOW TO WATCH: Jimmy V. Classic
WHO: Miami (3-6) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (8-0)
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
TV: ESPN at 6:30 p.m. ET
Series: Tennessee holds the lead against the Hurricanes in their only four games played. The Volunteers hold a 3-1 lead to the Canes where they have won their last two and the last time out being in 1996 78-65.
Last Time, Out Miami: Miami suffered their six-striaght loss against Clemson in the opening game of ACC play. Pack score 0 points while freshman Jalil Bethea lead the team in scoring with 12.
Last Time, Out Tennessee: The University of Tennessee men's basketball team turned in an impressive 96-70 victory against Syracuse in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Fifth-year guard Chaz Lanierlogged a game-high 26 points.