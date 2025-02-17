How to Watch: No. 1 Notre Dame at Miami
After rallying off two stright games, the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team has had to deal with one of the toughest schedules in the country. No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 13 Duke, No. 10. NC State, No. 23 Florida State, and now they prepare to take on the No. 1 team in the country Notre Dame.
The Hurricanes in their last two games were seconds away from upset victories but heart-breaking loss after loss has been detrimental to their goals of making the ACC Tournament. Now they hold on by a thread to the last stop for the tournament and will have to make it and go on an insane run to make the NCAA Tournament.
It starts against the Fighting Irish who are rolling in as the hottest team in the country. Sophomore sensation Hannah Hidalgo has been one of the best players in the country. She is averaging 25 points, five rebounds, and four assists a game and is the driving force for the monster team the Fighting Irish are.
Haley Cavinder has a massive challange ahead and she has been living up to the hype this season in these big games. She will have to perform at another level to get the upset win for the Hurricanes.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: No.1 Notre Dame (22-2, 13-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-11, 3-11 ACC)
WHERE: Watsco Center Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ACCNX
More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.