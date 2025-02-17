All Hurricanes

How to Watch: No. 1 Notre Dame at Miami

The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team is holding on to the last spot in the ACC Tournament by a thread, now they have to face the No. 1 Notre Dame after another hear-breaking loss in back-to-back games.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes Women's basketball against Florida State
Miami Hurricanes Women's basketball against Florida State / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
In this story:

After rallying off two stright games, the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team has had to deal with one of the toughest schedules in the country. No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 13 Duke, No. 10. NC State, No. 23 Florida State, and now they prepare to take on the No. 1 team in the country Notre Dame.

The Hurricanes in their last two games were seconds away from upset victories but heart-breaking loss after loss has been detrimental to their goals of making the ACC Tournament. Now they hold on by a thread to the last stop for the tournament and will have to make it and go on an insane run to make the NCAA Tournament.

It starts against the Fighting Irish who are rolling in as the hottest team in the country. Sophomore sensation Hannah Hidalgo has been one of the best players in the country. She is averaging 25 points, five rebounds, and four assists a game and is the driving force for the monster team the Fighting Irish are.

Haley Cavinder has a massive challange ahead and she has been living up to the hype this season in these big games. She will have to perform at another level to get the upset win for the Hurricanes.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: No.1 Notre Dame (22-2, 13-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-11, 3-11 ACC)

WHERE: Watsco Center Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACCNX

More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball