How to Watch No. 14 Miami Basketball Against No. 1 Florida

One of the most underrated matchups heading into the college basketball season is the first game of the year for the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators.

Two teams that have Final Four and National Championship aspirations battle it out in the first game of the year. No fill-out process or time to see what the team is like. Two of the best preseason teams in the country will have to give it their all right away, with no slowing down.

Moreover, this has always been the plan for Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas. These are the benchmark tests that he has spent the entire offseason talking about, and he is ready for the moment, along with his team.

"It means a lot and I think part of it has to do with what they've been able to do up there. um and what coach Golden has been able to do, especially these last two, three years, but just his from the time he's been there and how he's built it," Lucas said. "They won national championship, they won the SEC last year, they were one seed. You know,they're one of the premier programs um in America. And for us, we're trying to get there as well, and that's something some things we want to accomplish.

"So, the opportunity to go up against them and play against them so early in the season, I think, is great. And it just adds to the rivalry being in-state and it being a school that is in the state of Florida. You know, we recruit a lot of the same people. So, there's a little bit of a battle throughout. And so, we're just trying to stake our claim."

More of what Lucas said:

How to Watch: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 14 Miami

Who: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 14 Miami

When: Monday Nov. 2

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Fla.

TV: ESPN 2

Series History: Florida leads the series 47-23

Last meeting: Last season was the first time the teams had played each other in years, but the Gators outlasted the Canes in a physical outing, 82-68.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes lost to Purdue in the Round of 32, with Shelton Henderson scoring 18 points and nearly recording a double-double before being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

Last time out, Gators: The Gators' last time out was in the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32, where they were defeated by a rising Iowa team after having a great regular season.

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