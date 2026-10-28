What is the Floor and Ceiling For Miami Hurricanes Basketball This Season
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After winning 26 games last season with a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Miami Hurricanes return two key starters and have an endless amount of talent on the team this season compared to last year.
Jai Lucas also has an expensive roster with major expectations. Those start with winning the ACC, having some players win awards, and keeping their resumes among the top in the country.
Moreover, the Hurricanes have a schedule that will highlight if they are good or not early:
Nov. 2 vs. Florida% Tampa, Fla. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Nov. 6 Wagner Coral Gables, Fla. 9 p.m. ACCN
Nov. 9 North Florida Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ACCN
Nov. 13 North Alabama Coral Gables, Fla. 5 p.m. ACCN
Nov. 17 Rider Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ACCNX
Nov. 20 Manhattan Coral Gables, Fla. 5 p.m. ACCN
Nov. 24 vs. TCU^ Las Vegas, Nev. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Nov. 26 vs. Michigan/Creighton^ Las Vegas, Nev. TBD TBD
Nov. 27 Players Era^ Las Vegas, Nev. TBD TBD
Nov. 28 Players Era (if nec.)^ Las Vegas, Nev. TBD TBD
Dec. 2 Alabama+ Coral Gables, Fla. 9:15 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 5 Stetson Coral Gables, Fla. 5 p.m. ACCN
Dec. 12 vs. Texas$ Houston, Texas 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 16 Alcorn State Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ACCNX
Dec. 21 USC Upstate Coral Gables, Fla. 1 p.m. ACCNX
Dec. 29 NC State* Coral Gables, Fla. 8 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 2 at Pitt* Pittsburgh, Pa. 2 p.m. ESPN/2
Jan. 5 at Georgia Tech* Atlanta, Ga. 7 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 9 Syracuse* Coral Gables, Fla. 3 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 16 Virginia* Coral Gables, Fla. 6 p.m. ESPN/2
Jan. 19 at Louisville* Louisville, Ky. 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Jan. 23 at Virginia Tech* Blacksburg, Va. 6 p.m. ESPN/2/U
SPN2/U
Jan. 30 Wake Forest* Coral Gables, Fla. 12 p.m. The CW
Feb. 1 at Duke* Durham, N.C. 7 p.m. ESPN
Feb. 6 Florida State* Coral Gables, Fla. 2 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 10 at Stanford* Palo Alto, Calif. 9 p.m. ESPN2/U
Feb. 13 at Cal* Berkely, Calif. 10 p.m. ESPN2
Feb. 20 Notre Dame* Coral Gables, Fla. 4:30 p.m. ACCN
Feb. 22 at North Carolina* Chapel Hill, N.C. 7 p.m. ESPN
Feb. 27 Pitt* Coral Gables, Fla. 6 or 6:30 p.m. ESPN/2
March 2 SMU* Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/ACCN
March 6 at Florida State* Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m. ESPN/U
March 9-13 ACC Tournament Greensboro, N.C.
BOLD = home game
* ACC game
% Orion 180 Tip-Off Classic
^ Players Era 16
+ SEC/ACC Challenge
$ Houston Hoopfest
All times Eastern and subject to change
With this schedule, what can the Hurricanes do with it, and how far can they go? Here are the floor and ceiling for the 2026-27 men's basketball team:
Floor — Sweet 16
Good teams run into good teams, and sometimes someone can have an off night while another goes off. However, the Hurricanes should be a highly ranked team by the time the NCAA Tournament comes around and, at worst, a 5-seeded team.
That is the level of talent that the Hurricanes have. They have more depth than last season, when the team gassed out against Purdue in the Round of 32. The talent is better, and Shelton Henderson put on a great performance against Purdue in that tournament loss.
Add a pure point guard like Acaden Lewis, Dante Allen getting better, and a bench that has shooters on it, and Miami will cause anyone trouble inside the paint or outside.
The key will be them knocking those shots down and limiting turnovers. They also have to find ways to avoid offensive lulls when Lewis goes to the bench.
Ceiling — Final Four
After the Vanderbilt exhibition scrimmage win, it's clear Miami has an identity this season, something that took until ACC play to identify last year. UM is going to batter you inside, kick it out, and knock down three-pointers.
Rinse and repeat.
Henderson, Lewis, and Allen were unstoppable against a Vandy frontcourt, to which a lot of money was allocated too. Moreover, if they continue that trend in the opening game of the season against No. 1 Florida, with one of the best players and front courts in the country, who is going to stop them?
Furthermore, depth and everyone already accepting their roles make things easier. Miami will likely have a five-star freshman, Caleb Gaskins, come off the bench who could be a one-and-done and has bought into his role. Some didn't want to do that last year, causing plenty of frustration in the program.
Miami doesn't have that this year. Year two has a clear mission and goal. That makes them a national championship contender with Final Four and National Championship aspirations.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5