Miami's Eligible Star Named to Prestigious Watchlist Ahead of Season
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Many didn't know if the Miami Hurricanes would see there leading scorer from last season back in the orange and green but now with elgibility for one more year, they will.
The return of Malik Reneau gives the Hurricanes an extra boost regardless whether he is coming off the bench or starting, this season.
Moreover, he has been tabbed to the 2027 Karl Malone Award Watchlist. This is the 13th year for the award, being given to the top power forward in NCAA Division I men's basketball. The award is named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.
Reneau earned All-ACC First Team and NABC All-Southeast District First Team honors during his senior campaign last season
. The Miami native started all 35 games and led the Hurricanes in scoring with 18.9 points per game while racking up 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 54 percent from the floor and 78.8 percent from the free-throw line.
Furthermore, his three-point shooting would be one of the best on the team, expanding his game along with the teams.
The 6-foot-9 forward scored at least 20 points in 18 contests and registered nine double-doubles, including six with 20 or more points. His season-high was 28 points in a victory over Pitt, and he added 23 points and a season-high 12 rebounds in a win at Florida State.
This season, he continues to add in preseason honors before tipoff against No. 1 Florida.
Reneau earned Preseason All-ACC Second Team honors as Miami was picked to finish fourth in the conference's preseason poll.
He is one of three returning starters for a Hurricanes squad that enters the 2026-27 campaign ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll and No. 17 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.
His return is just as important as Dante Allen and Shelton Henderson. Now he gets to finish his career his own way.
2027 Karl Malone Award Candidates*
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke
Alex Condon, Florida
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Minnesota
Keanu Dawes, Kansas
Thijs De Ridder ,Virginia
Xavier Edmonds, TCU
J.P. Estrella, Michigan
Keyshawn Hall, St. John's
Na'jai Hines, UConn
Braden Huff, Gonzaga
Jaxon Kohler, BYU
David Mirkovic, Illinois
Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State
Miikka Muurinen, Arkansas
Caden Pierce, Purdue
David Punch, Texas
Malik Reneau, Miami
Aiden Sherrell, Indiana
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Joseph Tugler, Houston
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5