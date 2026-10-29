Miami's Eligible Star Named to Prestigious Watchlist Ahead of Season

Many didn't know if the Miami Hurricanes would see there leading scorer from last season back in the orange and green but now with elgibility for one more year, they will.

The return of Malik Reneau gives the Hurricanes an extra boost regardless whether he is coming off the bench or starting, this season.

Moreover, he has been tabbed to the 2027 Karl Malone Award Watchlist. This is the 13th year for the award, being given to the top power forward in NCAA Division I men's basketball. The award is named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

Reneau earned All-ACC First Team and NABC All-Southeast District First Team honors during his senior campaign last season

. The Miami native started all 35 games and led the Hurricanes in scoring with 18.9 points per game while racking up 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 54 percent from the floor and 78.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Furthermore, his three-point shooting would be one of the best on the team, expanding his game along with the teams.

The 6-foot-9 forward scored at least 20 points in 18 contests and registered nine double-doubles, including six with 20 or more points. His season-high was 28 points in a victory over Pitt, and he added 23 points and a season-high 12 rebounds in a win at Florida State.

This season, he continues to add in preseason honors before tipoff against No. 1 Florida.

Reneau earned Preseason All-ACC Second Team honors as Miami was picked to finish fourth in the conference's preseason poll.

He is one of three returning starters for a Hurricanes squad that enters the 2026-27 campaign ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll and No. 17 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.

His return is just as important as Dante Allen and Shelton Henderson. Now he gets to finish his career his own way.

2027 Karl Malone Award Candidates*

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke

Alex Condon, Florida

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Minnesota

Keanu Dawes, Kansas

Thijs De Ridder ,Virginia

Xavier Edmonds, TCU

J.P. Estrella, Michigan

Keyshawn Hall, St. John's

Na'jai Hines, UConn

Braden Huff, Gonzaga

Jaxon Kohler, BYU

David Mirkovic, Illinois

Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State

Miikka Muurinen, Arkansas

Caden Pierce, Purdue

David Punch, Texas

Malik Reneau, Miami

Aiden Sherrell, Indiana

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Joseph Tugler, Houston

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