How to Watch Thanksgiving Basketball Game Between Miami and No. 9 BYU

The Miami Hurricanes will battle another top 10 team in the country as they look to upset the AJ Dybantsa-led BYU.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) drives to the basket against the Delaware State Hornets during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) drives to the basket against the Delaware State Hornets during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After a dominant win over Delaware State, the Miami Hurricanes are looking to get their first massive win in the Jai Lucas era. They will face their second top-10 team in the country this season, No. 9 BYU, which has a projected top-three NBA Draft pick waiting to cause havoc.

The Hurricanes will need to have their star players play to a level they did not against No. 10 Florida. The Canes are looking to make a statement and have a reason for people to believe in the program once again. It will take some time to build, but with a victory over the Cougars, it can be done.

The Canes are looking to be as healthy as possible as they enter this game. They have been struggling with health as they have been missing two of their starters over the past few games. Tru Washington is one of the best defensive guards in the country, averaging three steals a game, while Ernest Udeh Jr controls traffic in the paint for the Canes.

This will be the Canes' second game on ESPN this season, with a new view on their roster back on display during ESPN's Feast Week on Thanksgiving Day at 5:00 p.m. eastern.

MIami Player to Watch: Malik Reneau

Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) dribbles the basketball against the Jackso
Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) dribbles the basketball against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The leading scorer for the Hurricanes is coming off a 10-10 performance against Delaware State. He looks to continue that performance and bounce back from his rough night against the Gators. He finished that game 8-23 with the Gator front court causing him trouble. He is the engine that keeps the Hurricanes going as they press forward with him as their leading scorer.

BYU Player to Watch: AJ Dybantsa

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) watches play from the sideline during the first
Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) watches play from the sideline during the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

He has been the talk of the college basketball world since his debut, and it is for good reason. Dybantsa is averaging 20 ppg, 6.6 rpg, and shooting 54 percent from the field. As a raw athlete, he will be the best player on the court night in and night out, and against the Canes, he looks to beat them out as well.

How to Watch: Miami at No. 9 BYU

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the BYU Cougars

When: 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Field House, Kissimmee, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

