Hurricanes in the NBA: KyShawn George Breaks Washington Wizards Record
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team might have had a down season but some of the talent that the program has sent to the NBA has started to produce. One of the Washington Wizards' first-round picks this season has broken a 3-point record that a former great Wizard had held.
Kyshawn George has surpassed Bradley Beal as the fastest Wizards rookie to hit 100 career threes. He did it one game faster than Beal and has been a steal for one of the worst teams in the NBA.
The Wizards have a great young core. Alongside George, Bub Carrington and Alex Sarr have shown promising upside to a team that could get the first overall pick for the next NBA Draft.
George has started to be a go-to player in the clutch when a three is needed and while the wins are not adding up, his confidence continues to rise. In his last 10 games, he has been a glue guy for this young team. He is averaging 12 points, five rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks and steals. He is shaping up to be a great role player for this young Wizards team.
He was already a great defensive-minded player in college and now he is showing flashes of being able to guard 1-5 if it is called for him to do so. George has been a great pick for the Wizards as he continues to grow offensively. He is settling into his role for this rising young team who could turn heads next season.
