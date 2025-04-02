Indiana Transfer Malik Reneau Commits to Miami
Jai Lucas is moving fast in the transfer portal, and now he lands his first commitment for Indiana transfer Malik Reneau to the retooled and refocused roster.
"I'm coming home," Reneau wrote on his X account. "It's all about the U."
The 6-foot-9 big man was a native of Miami and played prep ball at Montverde Academy, which has been a factory for NBA stars and lists some of the best recruits in the country. Reneau was one of those top recruits and, as a junior, averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assist a game this season.
Now with the Hurricanes, he could have an entirely new role compared to last season as one of the veteran guys in a locker room who knows how to buy in and play the right way. What is also better is that Jai Lucas is going after players that are in the power four conference. Last season, the Hurricanes attracted a lot of mid-major players that looked like standouts but most were complete busts on the roster.
Reneau is coming to make a instatnt impact on a roster that needed some vertarn voices and qauilty players. Coming form the Big 10 and a historic program like the Hoosiers, he has what it takes to be one of the best players in the ACC This season.