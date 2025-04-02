All Hurricanes

Indiana Transfer Malik Reneau Commits to Miami

Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes basketball team continues to move fast with the transfer portal as they land the commitment of Indiana transfer Malik Reneau.

Justice Sandle

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates during the Indiana versus Purdue mens basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates during the Indiana versus Purdue mens basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jai Lucas is moving fast in the transfer portal, and now he lands his first commitment for Indiana transfer Malik Reneau to the retooled and refocused roster.

"I'm coming home," Reneau wrote on his X account. "It's all about the U."

The 6-foot-9 big man was a native of Miami and played prep ball at Montverde Academy, which has been a factory for NBA stars and lists some of the best recruits in the country. Reneau was one of those top recruits and, as a junior, averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assist a game this season.

Now with the Hurricanes, he could have an entirely new role compared to last season as one of the veteran guys in a locker room who knows how to buy in and play the right way. What is also better is that Jai Lucas is going after players that are in the power four conference. Last season, the Hurricanes attracted a lot of mid-major players that looked like standouts but most were complete busts on the roster.

Reneau is coming to make a instatnt impact on a roster that needed some vertarn voices and qauilty players. Coming form the Big 10 and a historic program like the Hoosiers, he has what it takes to be one of the best players in the ACC This season.

Read More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball