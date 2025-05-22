Jai Lucas Adds More Experience to His Coaching Staff
University of Miami men’s basketball head coach Jai Lucas announced the addition of assistant coach Russell Springmann to the Hurricanes’ staff Wednesday afternoon.
Springmann brings over 20 years of coaching experience to the Miami program having progressively moved up the ranks from being a graduate assistant at Florida in 1996 to the head coach at Oral Roberts the past two seasons.
“I’ve been fortunate to not only play for Russell, but also work alongside him during our time at Texas,” Lucas said. “He is an exceptional basketball coach and an even better person. His wisdom and 20-plus years of basketball experience will help create the culture we want here at The U.”
Throughout his time coaching, Springmann has worked with 15 NBA draft picks, including the likes of Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Tristan Thompson. He was also an assistant coach at Texas during Lucas’ three years (including the year Lucas sat out due to transfer rules) as a Longhorn (2008-11).
Springmann joins the Hurricanes after spending the previews seven seasons at Oral Roberts where he worked as an assistant coach from 2018-2023 before being elevated to head coach for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.
The Golden Eagles made two NCAA Tournament appearances during Springmann’s time on staff, including a historic run to the Sweet 16 in 2021 as the 15-seed, upsetting both Ohio State and Florida. Oral Roberts was just the second No. 15 seed in tournament history reach the Sweet 16.
In 2022-23, Oral Roberts finished the season with a 30-5 overall record and an undefeated 18-0 mark in Summit League play.
Prior to Oral Roberts, Springmann spent one year as a scout with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization and two years as an assistant coach at San Diego.
The bulk of Springmann’s coaching experience came during his 14 years as an assistant coach on Rick Barnes’ staff at Texas.As an assistant coach in Austin, Springmann helped the Longhorns to a 334-149 overall record with 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and five Sweet 16 showings. Springmann was key in helping Texas recruit 14 McDonald's All-Americans, including two who would go on to earn National Player of the Year honors in T.J. Ford (2003) and Kevin Durant (2007).
Springmann’s first foray into Division I basketball came on Billy Donavan’s staff at Florida where he served as a graduate assistant for two season (1996-98).
Springmann graduated from Salisbury State in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in physical education. He spent two seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater upon graduation before serving as the head coach at Mardela High School from 1992-96.
A native of Silver Spring, Maryland, Springmann and his wife, Neissa, have one son, Durant, and one daughter, Malaine.
