Jai Lucas and Miami Land Their First Commitment from the Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes have tons of roster spots to fill after last season; however, recruiting was the main calling card for Jai Lucas when he became the Hurricanes' head coach.

He took his first group to the Round of 32 with a team full of transfers and older players. He also had some freshmen who rose to the occasion. However, he has to retool his roster with only four players remaining.

Lucas prepares for his second season and hits the transfer portal once again. This time, he heads to the SEC to get one of the best defensive players in the country. Former Goeriga center Somto Cyril is now a Hurricane, announcing his commitment to the program.

NEWS: Georgia transfer Somto Cyril, one of the top bigs in the portal, has committed to Miami, he told @On3.⁰⁰The 6-11 sophomore led the SEC in blocks per game (2.34) and was all SEC-Defensive team. Averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 boards as well. https://t.co/wbPu00HP2e https://t.co/2EC1JtAad6 pic.twitter.com/lskbaI3N2U — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 12, 2026

What Does This Mean?

The Hurricanes needed more centers and bodies to have for the long season. Ernest Udeh Jr. grew into one of the best defensive players in the country, but he was only at Miami for a year. Lucas knew that he needed a similar style of player, and Cyril fits the bill.

Cyril averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game last season for the Bulldogs.

He is a rebounding match and swats away anything that comes at the rim. He led the SEC in block shots. The Hurricanes' paint defense, which was one of the best in the country last season, looks to be replicated.

This nearly fills out the starting rotation as Lucas continues to look for high-end talent for him. Others will make their commitments soon, with one top guard keeping an eye on the Canes' starting spot.

The Canes offseason will continue with others taking visits, while some wait for the right moment to enter the portal. It has been a slow moving process this season compared to last year. However, it is also a better time in the portal to see the numbers that are being thrown around comepare to what is needed.

Miami's one of the highest spenders with NIL and Lucas has all the tools to make it happen.

Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:

Starters:

1. Portal

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

Transfers Out:

Tru Washington — Providence

John Laboy — Portal

Traveyon Maddox — Portal

Jordyn Kee — Portal

Noam Dovrat — Portal

Salih Altuntas — Portal

Timo Malovec — Portal

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