Jai Lucas and Miami Land Their First Commitment from the Transfer Portal
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The Miami Hurricanes have tons of roster spots to fill after last season; however, recruiting was the main calling card for Jai Lucas when he became the Hurricanes' head coach.
He took his first group to the Round of 32 with a team full of transfers and older players. He also had some freshmen who rose to the occasion. However, he has to retool his roster with only four players remaining.
Lucas prepares for his second season and hits the transfer portal once again. This time, he heads to the SEC to get one of the best defensive players in the country. Former Goeriga center Somto Cyril is now a Hurricane, announcing his commitment to the program.
What Does This Mean?
The Hurricanes needed more centers and bodies to have for the long season. Ernest Udeh Jr. grew into one of the best defensive players in the country, but he was only at Miami for a year. Lucas knew that he needed a similar style of player, and Cyril fits the bill.
Cyril averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game last season for the Bulldogs.
He is a rebounding match and swats away anything that comes at the rim. He led the SEC in block shots. The Hurricanes' paint defense, which was one of the best in the country last season, looks to be replicated.
This nearly fills out the starting rotation as Lucas continues to look for high-end talent for him. Others will make their commitments soon, with one top guard keeping an eye on the Canes' starting spot.
The Canes offseason will continue with others taking visits, while some wait for the right moment to enter the portal. It has been a slow moving process this season compared to last year. However, it is also a better time in the portal to see the numbers that are being thrown around comepare to what is needed.
Miami's one of the highest spenders with NIL and Lucas has all the tools to make it happen.
Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:
Starters:
1. Portal
2. Dante Allen
3. Shelton Henderson
4. Caleb Gaskins
5. Somto Cyril
Bench:
Marcus Allen
Portal
Portal
Portal
Portal
Portal
Portal
Portal
Transfers Out:
Tru Washington — Providence
John Laboy — Portal
Traveyon Maddox — Portal
Jordyn Kee — Portal
Noam Dovrat — Portal
Salih Altuntas — Portal
Timo Malovec — Portal
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5