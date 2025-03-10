Jai Lucas Answers 'Why Him' for the Next Miami Hurricanes Head Coach
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes now have its next head coach in Jai Lucas.
Some might wonder about his age and the lack of coaching experience that he might have but he understands basketball better than most at any age. He is a player's coach and knowing his background before starting his new career is a great way to understand why he was selected for this role.
"I'm sure a lot of you asking why Jai Lucas and understand that to answer that question you really have to know my whole life has prepared me for this moment," Lucas said. "I became a coach long before I knew this was my calling and what I was supposed to do When it comes to basketball and coaching out about authentic experience, you know, from a player standpoint, I was a high recruit, I was a McDonald All-American. I was in the portable before the portal was a thing, so I was a transfer. I started 30 games. I came up to the bench. I've had games where I didn't play. so just had the ability to understand where people are in having that conversation."
He still has a vision for what he wants out of his team and it starts on the defensive side of the ball. He knows offensively they will also find ways to score all over the floor.
"I'm the defensive guy," Lucas said. "I just believe it is what wins championships, and that's what we were hanging out at. Offensively will be relentless and the amount of pressure we put on the transition. We will be relentless and hunting for the best shot we can get every possession."
Lucas' message is simple, he loves winning and wants to return the Hurricanes to a winning program. It starts with being relentless and sticking with the details.
"And lastly, we will be relentless in our attention to executing with detail," Lucas said. "We'll be relentless in everything we do, especially to create the same championship-level success here at the University."
More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.