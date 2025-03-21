Jai Lucas Dipping His Toe In International Waters For Former Indiana Commit Harun Zrno
The Miami Hurricanes are working hard to fill out its men's basketball roster for the 2025-26 season and a new name has reopened his commitment following the movement of some head coaches.
Jai Lucas is dipping his toe into the international waters as former Indiana commit Harun Zrno has been released from his commitment according to Joe Tipton of On3. Now the Hurricanes have a new target to go after and others in the portal.
Zrno had been committed to the Hoosiers since January when Mike Woodson was still the head coach of the historic program.
The 6-foot-6 guard plays for Slavija Istocno Sarajevo in Bosnia’s Division I, where he averaged 20.4 points on 48% 3-point shooting, along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, according to Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting.
Surprisingly, not many have entered the portal just yet for the Miami Hurricanes. Despite having a new head coach, they still have a number of players on the team. They could also just be waiting for the tournament to end before playing their names. The only player so far has been Austin Swartz but he could return as he keeps Miami an option for him.
