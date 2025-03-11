Jai Lucas Expects Massive Overhaul to the Miami Hurricanes Roster
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — As expected, Jai Lucas is coming in to change everything about the Miami Hurricanes to install his vision of the future. That first starts with the possibility of bringing in 13 new players during the offseason.
Lucas met with the current players for the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday before most headed out for spring break. He had one-on-one conversations with players and plans to have more when they return from spring break. He wants what is best for the team and the future of those players.
"I have some individual meetings and want to meet with everybody individually, and I just gave them a lot of support and whatever they wanted to do and the conversations we will have will kind of, I guess, determine what they wanna do, but I just wanted them to let them know they wear the jersey and they're part of the program," Lucas said. "We were here to support them in any way. I know it's a lot of places and universities where people go to Portal, or go pro they kind of don't have access to the gym or the facilities and stuff like that, so I was just reassuring them that they have access to everything, at least why I'm here while they're here. it's a different time when they feel they're making the best decision for themselves and their family and their career, and you can't fault them for that. "
Some might return but Lucas still expects to have a massive overhaul during this offseason and when the transfer portal opens.
“I know it’s going to be a big overhaul because you just never know,” Lucas said. “My expectation coming in was that I would need to get at least 13 new players just because that’s the way it is now. But you never know, like I talked about earlier with the opportunity of people coming back, it could be a little bit lower.”
Lucas continued.
“But, my expectation is just to hit the ground coming in and find people who fit what I talked about. That’s a big key for me,” Lucas said. “Everybody has to be aligned. If you’re not aligned, you’re not going to be able to win. So, I have to make sure I recruit people who’re aligned with my vision, but also the vision of the staff.”
