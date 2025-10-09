All Hurricanes

Jai Lucas Leaning on Relationship with Legendary Head Coach Ahead of First Season

Jim Larranaga is not too far away from this program even after retirement.

Justice Sandle

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Jai Lucas answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Jai Lucas answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is a new era not only for the ACC but for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball. After years of success and leading the team to the final four, legendary head coach Jim Larranaga retired from coaching, and a new upstart is ready to take over.

New Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas has rebuilt the roster from ground zero, and with 13 new players, he took to the stage at the 2025 ACC Tip-Off and listed out what he wanted to do for the future of this program.

But he couldn't go without thanking Coach L and still leaning on him and his history at the University of Miami as he starts his chapter in this wonderful tale.

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Jai Lucas answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Jai Lucas answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

"But I also want to start just before we get started, is just thanking Coach L, Coach Larranaga for the last 14 years," Lucas said. "Not only everything he did for the University of Miami, but also for the conference. Also, as well for the game of basketball."

Lucas has a deep relationship with the Hall of Fame head coach thanks to the history of his father, John Lucas II.

"Yeah, Coach L and my father have known each other for a really long time," Lucas said. "You know, my dad was in college, in the summers, they would go around and work at other schools' basketball camps. He went and worked at Davidson, and every morning at 6:00 a.m. He and Coach L would get up and work out together. They have had a bond and a friendship ever since then."

Mar 12, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga reacts after a foul call in their game ag
Mar 12, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga reacts after a foul call in their game against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Even in retirement, Lucas still has him around the program. He leans on the experience and the advice that is being offered, learning and growing from it.

Ever since I took the job, he was one of the first people to call me, congratulate me, and kind of talk me through it," Lucas said. "And he was at practice yesterday. He has an open invitation, like I told him. This is really his program that he's built and took to new heights, so you know, for me just having somebody who has sat in the chair and been very successful at the University of Miami with the basketball program has been important."

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball