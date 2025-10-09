Jai Lucas Leaning on Relationship with Legendary Head Coach Ahead of First Season
It is a new era not only for the ACC but for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball. After years of success and leading the team to the final four, legendary head coach Jim Larranaga retired from coaching, and a new upstart is ready to take over.
New Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas has rebuilt the roster from ground zero, and with 13 new players, he took to the stage at the 2025 ACC Tip-Off and listed out what he wanted to do for the future of this program.
But he couldn't go without thanking Coach L and still leaning on him and his history at the University of Miami as he starts his chapter in this wonderful tale.
"But I also want to start just before we get started, is just thanking Coach L, Coach Larranaga for the last 14 years," Lucas said. "Not only everything he did for the University of Miami, but also for the conference. Also, as well for the game of basketball."
Lucas has a deep relationship with the Hall of Fame head coach thanks to the history of his father, John Lucas II.
"Yeah, Coach L and my father have known each other for a really long time," Lucas said. "You know, my dad was in college, in the summers, they would go around and work at other schools' basketball camps. He went and worked at Davidson, and every morning at 6:00 a.m. He and Coach L would get up and work out together. They have had a bond and a friendship ever since then."
Even in retirement, Lucas still has him around the program. He leans on the experience and the advice that is being offered, learning and growing from it.
Ever since I took the job, he was one of the first people to call me, congratulate me, and kind of talk me through it," Lucas said. "And he was at practice yesterday. He has an open invitation, like I told him. This is really his program that he's built and took to new heights, so you know, for me just having somebody who has sat in the chair and been very successful at the University of Miami with the basketball program has been important."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.