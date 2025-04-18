Jai Lucas and Miami Basketball Eyeing Former Duke Commit
Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes have a new target out of the high school ranks.
Former Duke commit Shelton Henderson has decommitted from the Blue Devils late last night, and now the ties between Lucas become even stronger with an open roster spot for Miami looming large.
Henderson already has a crystal ball prediction to land with the Hurricanes, and if he does, he will be one of the heistest recruits to ever commit to the program, behind former Cane Jalil Bethea.
Henderson is a 6-6 wing player rated No. 14 in the 2025 recruiting class. He originally committed to Duke in early November and signed his letter of intent with the school less than two weeks later. He has since been released from that NLI and is back on the market, likely leaning towards the Hurricanes and Lucas, who recruited him out of Texas.
The Hurricanes currently have seven players on the roster, and Lucas came in with his sights set on 13 new players. He is halfway there, with more players planning a few visits in the near future. Henderson now becomes priority No. 1 for the Hurricanes, who could sneak back into a top-ten recruiting class even after losing everything.
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup;
PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Tomotej Malovec
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Ernest Udeh Jr.
BENCH:
Dante Allen
Timotej Malovec