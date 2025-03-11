Jai Lucas Wants Defense to be the Backbone For Miami To Return to Championship Form
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It's clear that the Miami Hurricanes and Jai Lucas have a vision for how the team will be viewed. It starts on the defensive side of the ball.
No. 1 Duke has had one of if not the best defense this season. Lucas was the orchestrator of the Blue Devils' defense as its defensive coordinator and now he plans to do the same thing for the Canes.
"I'm the defensive guy," Lucas said. "So I just believe it is what wins championships, and that's what we were hanging out at."
He also has an offensive game plan that will thrive because of the defense. He wants everything to be relentless and detailed. It's simple for Lucas who looks to keep his team on a thread and also be as relentless and detailed as he preaches.
"Offensively will be relentless and the amount of pressure we put on the transition," Lucas said. "We will be relentless and hunting for the best shot we can get every possession. And lastly, we will be relentless in our attention to executing with detail. We'll be relentless in everything we do, especially to create the same championship-level success here at the University."
Hopes are high for the new head coach. It might not be as smooth sailing his first year but the goal should be to make the ACC Tournament after the Canes finished last in the ACC this past season.
More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.