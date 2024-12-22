Jim Larranaga Breaks Down Freshman Jalil Bethea's Progress so far This Season
For the University of Miami men's basketball team, this season has been unwatchable at points during the first 12 games of the season.
The Hurricanes (4-8, 0-1 ACC) with an injury to arguably the best player on the roster being injured with Nijel Pack, the spotlight has turned to the freshmen on the roster. One of those players is the highest recruit in program history Jalil Bethea.
Bethea is averaging 6.7 points on 39.4 percent shooting, 30.6 percent from three, 1.6 rebounds, and 13.7 minutes per game in 12 games played.
However, during games, you notice the lack of confidence in his play sputtering from game to game.
The main focus now has been to get Bethea up to speed on the defensive side of the ball so he can be used as the offensive weapon he can be. Head coach Jim Larranaga highlighted this when talking about Bethea after the overtime loss to Mount St. Mary's.
"The one thing about Jalil is his effort, especially at the defensive end of the floor, has improved. Now the execution is still a work in progress. I wish the heck we could help him figure out how to play individual defense, man-to-man on your man, but also team defense where you're able to help your teammates when the time is appropriate.
Larranaga continued.
"And Jalil is trying. He's learning. When he came out of the game the other day, I went over to him and talked with them and he said, 'Oh I played that defense wrong. I should have switched on to the cutter.' Two weeks ago he wouldn't have known that. He was supposed to switch on to the cutter. So he is improving, he's learning, but it's obviously a little slower than we would all like because everybody sees his potential, but right now it's potential," Larranaga said.
He's learning. That is the best answer that can be given now as to why he is not playing as much when the Hurricanes desperately need it. Larranaga wants more on defense but with the inconsistent offense, Bethea will start to get more burn when ACC play gets underway. The season is not fully lost yet, but it is getting close to that point.
"It's not talent that he's realizing that he can execute the game plan," Larranaga said. "We're working with them both on his defense, his rebounding, and his offense and if he can improve his defense and rebounding, that'll earn him a lot of playing time that he can take advantage of on offense."