Jim Larranaga In Full Support of Jai Lucas as the Next Head Coach at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The time has come for a new head coach as Jai Lucas was introduced as the next Miami Hurricanes men's basketball head coach on March 10.
He had many people to thank. On top of the list was former coach Jim Larranaga who was in attendance to watch his successor take the next step. After the press conference, the former head coach who led Miami to a Final Four two seasons ago loved what he saw from Lucas and thinks he is a great choice to follow him.
“I think he’s a great choice,” Larranaga said. “He’s a great young coach, has a lot of enthusiasm, has a clear vision of how he wants his team to play and he’s in a situation now with the transfer portal and NIL that you’re almost rebuilding every year. And as Jai mentioned, he might need as many as 13 new players. That’s scary, but when you are trying to put together a team you have to fill every roster spot. So he’s got a big job to do and has to hire his staff. But he’s ready for the position. He’s coached under some of the legendary head coaches of all time, so I’m excited for him and the program. I want to see Miami continue to do well.”
Lucas's focus now turns into being the monster recruiter that many had raved about. Larranaga highlighted this. Before his retirement, he had a top-10 recruiting class coming for the Hurricanes.
“The biggest thing is do you have the resources and support to be able to recruit at the highest level,” Larranaga said. “When you’re in the ACC you’re trying to get the best players in the country, and there’s going to be a lot of competition for them.”
Lucas will wait to fully make any moves until spring break is over for the Hurricanes. He has arrived and now he is prepared to make shock ways like never before.
