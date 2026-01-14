Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Set to Be Honored

The University of Miami will honor legendary men’s basketball head coach Jim Larrañaga on Jan. 20 as the Hurricanes host Florida State at 7 p.m. inside the Watsco Center.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a pre-game ceremony that will include the unveiling of a banner recognizing Larrañaga, the winningest coach in program history.

The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative mini banner.

The special evening will feature in-game programming featuring former players as well as complimentary angel food smoothies, Larrañaga’s favorite flavor, from Smoothie King.

During his 13-plus seasons in Coral Gables, Larrañaga totaled 274 wins and guided Miami to six NCAA Tournament appearances, their first Final Four (2023), first Elite Eight (2022), first ACC Tournament title (2013), first two ACC regular season crowns (2013, 2023) and four Sweet 16 appearances.

Football head coach Marcus Freeman witnessed anotherMiami Hurricanes(15-2, 4-0 ACC) victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-7,1-3 ACC) as the Canes continue their win streak, extending it to 10.

The Irish drop their third consecutive game, while the Canes continue on the road to face off against a dangerous Clemson team that could finally get this well-oiled team ranked and its first win over a ranked team this season.

The Hurricanes return to action on the road against the No. 22-ranked Tigers on the CW Network, Jan. 17 at 2:15 p.m. eastern.

AP Top 25

Arizona (60 first-place votes) Iowa State UConn Michigan Purdue Duke Houston Nebraska Gonzaga Vanderbilt BYU Michigan State Illinois North Carolina Texas Tech Virginia Arkansas Alabama Florida Louisville Georgia Clemson Utah State Tennessee Seton Hall

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary's 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John's 1.

Coaches Poll

Arizona (29 first-place votes) Iowa State (1) Michigan (1) UConn Purdue Duke Houston Vanderbilt Gonzaga Nebraska BYU Michigan State Illinois Texas Tech North Carolina Virginia Arkansas Alabama Louisville Florida Clemson Georgia Iowa Utah State Kansas

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Tennessee; No. 24 Villanova; No. 25 SMU.

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 45; Saint Louis 39; Villanova 34; Saint Mary's 34; Seton Hall 29; St. John's 21; SMU 15; Miami (FL) 14; Texas A&M 13; Miami (OH) 8; UCF 6; Wisconsin.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: