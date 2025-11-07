All Hurricanes

Live Updates for Miami Basketball Taking on Upstart Bethune-Cookman

The Miami Hurricanes might get some consideration for some AP Votes if they look to down the Bethune-Cookman wildcats.

Justice Sandle

Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) dribbles the basketball against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) dribbles the basketball against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Where to watch the Miami Hurricanes play against Bethune-Cookman

Watch the Miami Hurricanes play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats this Thursday night at 7:00pm Eastern on ACC Network Extra. Watch the Hurricanes' women's basketball team play Bethune-Cookman Thursday morning at 11:00am on ACC Network Extra as well.

Bethune-Cookman coming off of overtime loss

The Wildcats are walking into the Watsco Center Thursday night hungry for a big victory. Bethune-Cookman lost a thrilling game againt No. 20 Auburn away from home inside Neville Arena in Alabama. While the loss was disappointing, the small school in Daytona Beach, Florida has a lot to be optimistic about.

ESPN predicts a dominant Hurricanes victory

ESPN analytics gives the Miami Hurricanes a 80.4% chance to come away with the victory against the Wildcats at home despite their efforts against a competitive and well-respected Auburn program.

Justice Sandle

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

