Live Updates: Miami Men's Basketball Season Opener Against Fairleigh Dickinson

The first game of the season is here and the Hurricanes look to sit atop the ACC.

Justice Sandle

Mar 6, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) looks on against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

First Half

Pregame

Starting Lineups

Miami Hurricanes Starting Lineup For Opening Game Of The Season
FDU starting lineup
Christmas has come early for the ACC as the basketball season gets underway and the Miami Hurricanes look to return to their Final Four form from two seasons ago.

Only three players from last season return with Matthew Cleveland, Nijel Pack, and Paul Djobet, but they are assisted with a top-10 recruiting and transfer class. The class is highlighted by Jalil Behea, Lynn Kick, and Jalen Blackmon.

The Hurricanes have the offensive firepower to keep up with anyone. The key will be keeping up on the defensive side of the ball.

HOW TO WATCH

Miami (0-0) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (0-0) 7 p.m. ET | Monday, Nov. 4 | Watsco Center

Streaming: ACC Extra/ESPN+

Home Radio: UM Sports Network – 560 WQAM, Audacy App

Justice Sandle
