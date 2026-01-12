Miami's Star Guard Tre Donaldson 'Has that Gene'

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It is a rare sight, but when someone has it, it is what makes watching basketball so fun. The Miami Hurricanes have a player with a clutch gene, and over the past three games, Tre Donaldson has shown why he was needed out of the transfer portal.

The Hurricanes have a 14-2 record and are 3-0 to start conference play. That is thanks to the heroic efforts of the senior point guard. To kickstart ACC play, He scored Miami's last nine points against Pitt to push them to a victory. After, he went on a 5-0 run to close out against Wake Forest to get the Canes' first road victory in over two years.

Finally, against Georgia Tech, Donaldon had a career game with 27 points, 10 assists, and one lone turnover to lead the Canes to their ninth straight victory.

"You know he's got that gene," Jai Lucas said. "At the end of the game, and it's what we saw when we recruited him. You know he's done it everywhere he's been. He did in high school, he did at Auburn, and then they really showed it last year at Michigan. Just some of the big shots he hit. You think about the Big 10 championship in the tournament. He gets a full-court layup. Same situation.

"He loves those moments. Um, and he's delivered these three conference games. He's delivered for usdown the stretch. Um, and so you know, in those moments, I trust him. I trust himto make the right plays. You know in those moments he'sgoing to have the ball."

These are the performances that everyone in the building expected from Donaldson once he arrived. A quiet player off the court, but when he is on, he has the biggest personality. It also helps that he is an unselfish player who only wants to win.

"My biggest thing is just win the game no matter what it takes to win," Donaldson said. "If I got to throw five assists, I'll throw five assists. If I got to go score seven, as you said, I'll go score seven. Whatever it takes to win, I'm going to do that for my guys, and I hope they'll do the same for me."

The Hurricanes will be back on the road looking for their tenth win in a row when they battle against Notre Dame on Jan. 13 on ESPNU 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

