Miami Alum Named NBA executive VP, Head of Basketball Operations
The Miami Hurricanes' history will not just be a part of what they do on the field, off the field, as they are becoming the new leaders of sports. One UM alum is now in a major role with the NBA after years with the league and winning three NBA titles.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that James Jones, a three-time NBA champion as a player and an NBA Basketball Executive of the Year Award recipient, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. He will report to Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.
“James is widely respected across the NBA for being an inspiring leader and the consummate teammate during his more than 20 years as a highly successful player and team executive,” said Spruell. “With his exceptional relationship-building skills and deep basketball expertise, he is well suited to guide our efforts to shape the current and future direction of the NBA game.”
Jones will oversee all Basketball Operations matters for the NBA, including the development of playing rules and interpretations, conduct and discipline, and policies and procedures relating to the operation of games. He will engage with players, coaches, team executives, and referees on the state of the game, style of play, and playing rules issues.
In collaboration with key internal and external stakeholders, Jones will develop innovative strategies and solutions that sustain the highest level of play and competition. He will replace Joe Dumars, who left the league office in April to become the New Orleans Pelicans’ Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.
“I’m thrilled and honored to take on the responsibility of leading the Basketball Operations department,” said Jones. “This is an exciting opportunity to pour my passion for the game into a new role and collaborate with so many talented professionals on driving the continued success and growth of the NBA.”
The Hialeah, FL native played for the Hurricanes from 1999 through 2003, being a three-year starter for the Canes. Jones was a member of the 2000 Big East conference regular season championship team (1 or 3 in school.)
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.