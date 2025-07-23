Miami Basketball Announces 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
University of Miami men’s basketball head coach Jai Lucas announced the 2025-26 non-conference slate which features nine home games at the Watsco Center.
The schedule includes a neutral site contest against Florida, a trip to Orlando, Florida, for the Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational and a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Additionally, the slate includes seven games against foes from the state of Florida.
The Lucas era officially begins Nov. 3 as the Hurricanes take on Jacksonville before home games against Bethune-Cookman and Stetson on Nov. 6 and 10.
Following the previously announced Jacksonville Hoops Showdown against the Gators, Miami returns to the Watsco Center for a pair of games against Elon on Nov. 20 and Delaware State on Nov. 23.
The Hurricanes travel to Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational for two games on Nov. 27 and 28. Other teams in the field include BYU, Dayton and Georgetown with the schedule to be announced at a later date.
On Dec. 2, Miami takes on Ole Miss in the ACC/SEC Challenge before closing out the non-conference schedule with four home games against Southern Miss (Dec. 6), ULM (Dec. 13), FIU (Dec. 16) and North Florida (Dec. 21).
Tip times and TV designations as well as the ACC schedule will be announced at a later date.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.