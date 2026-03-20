Miami Basketball Battles in first March Madness Game Since 2023: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes look to balance an offensive attack against the Missouri Tigers in their first matchup of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2023 season.

Then the Hurricanes were coming off a Final Four appearance where they lost to eventual National Championship UConn. That was the end of the Jim Larranaga era. Now, the Hurricanes turn their attention to the Jai Lucas Era, where he leads the Canes back into March Madness in his first season as a head coach.

The Canes are led by Tre Donaldson, Malk Reneau, and Ernest Udeh Jr. The Veteran leadership had guided Miami week after week, finishing ranked in the AP Top 25 as the No. 25 team in the country.

Now, none of that matters as they face off against a Tigers team that meshes together several teams they have seen this season in the ACC.

This is a Hurricanes team that looks to be more than a one-and-done unit. They have second weekend goals, but even in this one season, they have already surpassed expectations.

The Tigers

How to Watch No. 25 Miami in the NCAA Tournament

Who: Missouri (20-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Miami (25-8, 13-5 ACC)

When: March 20, 10:10 p.m. ET

Where: Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV: TruTv

Sirius XM: Missouri - 201 Miami - 201

All-time series: Missouri leads 1-0

Last Time Out, Missouri: Missouri fell to Kentucky in the second round of the SEC Tournament, losing 78-72 despite a late-game surge in which the Tigers erased a 16-point deficit. Mark Mitchell tied his career high by scoring 32 points.

Last Time Out, Miami: Miami was blown out 82-64 by a talented Virginia squad that went on to play in the ACC title game. Tru Washington (13) and Shelton Henderson (12) were the only Canes to score double-digit points, while leading Reneau tied his season-low by scoring eight.

Last meeting: Missouri beat Miami 93-80 on the road in 2002. Clarence Gilbert led the Tigers with 20 points, while Rickey Paulding tacked on 16 and Kareem Rush scored 15 of his own. Future NBA guard John Salmons scored 16 points for the Canes.

Pregame:

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