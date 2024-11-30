All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball Continues to Spiral Losing it's Fourth Game in a row

This looks like the beginning of a long season for the Hurricanes.

Mar 31, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga looks on during a practice session the day before the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball team continues to find ways to lose as they drop its fourth game in a row, this time to Charleston who had only won one game this season until now 83-79.

It's panic time in Coral Gables for the men's basketball team, especially with the schedule that is coming up in the next few weeks. Within the next two weeks, the Hurricanes will take on No. 19 Arkansas, Clemson, and No. 7 Tennesee. With how they are playing now, those games could turn into a blood bath for the Canes.

Miami is a team that looks like they don't know what's on the roster and is forced to play one-on-one basketball. This is not a winning formula as three Buccaneer players scored more than 20 points while the Hurricanes only had three in double digits.

Senior Brandon Johnson led the Hurricanes in scoring, pouring in 23 points for his eighth career 20-point game. Freshman Austin Swartz recorded his first double-digit game as a Hurricane with 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Next, Miami will host the Razorbacks on Tuesday night for the SEC/ACC Challenge. Tipoff at the Watsco Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2.

