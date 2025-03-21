All Hurricanes

MIami Basketball Eyes Top 50 Recruit Dante Allen

Dante Allen reopens his recruiting and Jai Lucas is already on the hunt to replenish the 2025 recruiting class.

Justice Sandle

Montverde Academy Eagles guard Dante Allen (30) shoots a lay up while usrrounded by Archbishop Carroll Patriots defenders during the fourth quarter of the first round of the 51st annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
Montverde Academy Eagles guard Dante Allen (30) shoots a lay up while usrrounded by Archbishop Carroll Patriots defenders during the fourth quarter of the first round of the 51st annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jai Lucas turns his eyes again for another 2025 recruit as Montverde Academy four-star combo guard Dante Allen announces is reopening of his recruiting.

Allen was committed to Villanova but a common theme over the past few weeks has been head coaches being let go. The Wildcats announced earlier this month that they would not retain head coach Kyle Neptune after three consecutive seasons of missing the NCAA Tournament.

The four-star guard committed to the Wildcats in October 2024 choosing them over Georgia and Tennessee. He planned to follow his father, Malik, a standout player for the Wildcats from 1996 through 2000.

Allen is the son of Miami Heat assistant coach Malik Allen who spent some time in the National Basketball Association (NBA) playing for the Miami Heat, Charlotte Bobcats, Chicago Bulls, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Orlando Magic from 2001 to 2011. Now he has a new path to take and could be with the Hurricanes and close to his father.

The 6'4 combo guard is averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 37 percent from the three-point line this season for Montverde Academy.

