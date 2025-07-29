Miami Basketball Inks Deal with SG Noam Dovrat

All Hurricanes

University of Miami men’s basketball head coach Jai Lucas added another piece to his inaugural roster with the addition of Noam Dovrat.

Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach.
Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
“We are excited to bring Noam to our program as he brings a wealth of playing experience in Israel and in international play,” Lucas said. “He is someone that has the ability to score and facilitate the offense while also using his size and physicality to play and guard multiple positions.”

Dovrat, a 6-foot-5 guard, spent last season playing in the Israeli Winner Legue for Maccabi Urban Ramat Gan and Hapoel Jerusalem where he averaged 5.0 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. 

During his time with Hapeol Jerusalem, Dovrat helped the team win Israeli Cup in 2023 and 2024 as well as the 2024 League Cup.

The 2020 Israeli Basketball Premier League Discovery of the Year, Dovrat made an impact on the international stage as he played for the Israeli U16 and U18 national teams.

He was named MVP in the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship Division B after averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

Prior to his time at Hapel Jerusalem, Dovrat began his career at Maccabi Rishon LeZion where he played from 2019-2021.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

